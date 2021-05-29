TWO men have been arrested following multiple drugs warrants executed in Brentwood.
The warrants saw two men aged 26 and 29 arrested at an address in Copperfield Gardens this morning.
The 26-year-old was arrested on suspicion of possession of drugs and possession of a taser.
While the 29-year-old was arrested on suspicion of possession of drugs with intent to supply and possession of an offensive weapon.
Officers from Brentwood Community Policing Team executed the warrants at properties in Copperfield Gardens and Mayfield Gardens.
They were supported by Essex Police’s dog unit, Loughton Community Policing Team and operational support group.
Both men remain in custody.