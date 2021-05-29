AN appeal to find a 28-year-old man has been made in connection to driving offences.
Essex Police is trying to locate Edward Smith who it wants to talk to in relation to the offences.
Also known as ‘Eddie’, Mr Smith is described as white, 5ft 7ins tall, of medium build and has short, dark brown hair.
He has links to the Melbourne and Writtle areas of Chelmsford as well as Wickford.
A spokesman for Essex Police said: “If you have seen or have any information about where he is we need you to contact us.”
If have any information you can submit a report online at https://www.essex.police.uk or use the 'Live Chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm.
You can also call police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
