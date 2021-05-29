Ever wanted to look inside the most expensive house for sale in Chelmsford?

Well now you can, here's a look at the most expensive house in the city according to Zoopla.

The five-bed detached house is for sale in Roxwell Road.

And it could be yours for £1.4million.

Inside new family home in Roxwell Road, Chelmsford. Pictures: Zoopla

The new-build has five bedrooms, three reception rooms, a stunning kitchen and dining room and a utility room.

Estate agents Bond Residential describe the house as "stunning".

Their description reads: "The owners have specifically designed and built the home to ensure that the accommodation is as bright and spacious as possible with the accommodation seamlessly flowing from one room to another.

"This is highlighted in the reception hall with both sets of double doors into the living room and kitchen/dining room opening fully to create a fantastic entertaining area.

"The kitchen/dining room and reception hall both feature floor to ceiling windows which allow excellent views of the landscaped garden.

"The owner has also designed the first floor to have a unique feel with vaulted ceilings to each room and en suite facilities to four of the bedrooms."

"Externally the property features an elevated resin driveway providing off road parking for numerous vehicles, landscaped display flower and shrub borders, a two tiered landscaped rear garden with large patio area with built in lighting and speakers and an artificial lawn.

"It also has a large terrace positioned in front of detached cedar clad outbuilding which is also finished to the same exceptionally high standard as the main dwelling and features open accommodation with kitchen and shower room and could be used for a multitude of purposes such as a games room, home office or guest accommodation."

