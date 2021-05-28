Nothing beats fish and chips for dinner and we're definitely not short of takeaway and restaurant options in the city.

There are delicious "chippys" dotted across Chelmsford serving up the very best crispy cod with mountains of chips.

We've rounded up some of the best rated ones in the area based on Google reviews.

1. The Fish Shop, Bridge St, Writtle

The Fish Shop in Chelmsford has the best reviews on Google

With a rating of 4.9 out of 5 and 190 reviews on Google, this is the highest rated fish and chip shop in the city.

One reviewer said: "Delicious fish and chips.

"All the staff are wonderful and very friendly."

Another added: "This is a fantastic, traditional fish and chip shop."

2. The Gold River, Byron Road

This popular takeaway has a Google rating of 4.8 based on 128 reviews.

The Gold River in Byron Road is another favourite among customers

Giving it a five-star review, one customer wrote: "Best fish and chips by far. Also does the best savaloy."

Another said: "Best fish and chip shop in Chelmsford. Possibly the UK. Never had better chips than at the gold river. Great, Fast service, Large portions - just the best."

3. Mr Fish, Watchouse Road

Mr Fish is in Watchouse Road

This outlet is rated 4.6 on Google with 225 reviews.

One happy customer said: "Best in town.

"Great guys, good quality, followed them when they moved premises.

"Would follow then again!"

For all the latest Chelmsford news, visit our homepage here

4. Churchill's, Melbourne Avenue

Churchill's has the best pork ribs, according to one customer

This takeaway is rated 4.1 based on 245 reviews.

One of them reads: "Best fish and chips and pork ribs."

Another simply said: "Best in Chelmsford."

5. Martellas, Village Square, Springfield

One customer said he tried all the fish and chip shops in Chelmsford and Martellas (pictured) came out on top

This chippy has a rating of 4.2 based on 123 reviews.

One visitor said: "I tried the top ten listed F&C for Chelmsford. Same order: Cod & Chips takeaway at two visits each. Martellas came out the best for taste and value. Recommended."

Another said: "Best fish and chips I've ever eaten, generous portion sizes, tasty batter, thick nicely cooked chips and fish was perfection."