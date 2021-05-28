Two parents have been fined hundreds of pounds each for failing to ensure their children attended school regularly in Chelmsford.

The pair – who cannot be named for legal reasons to protect the identities of their children – appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates Court on charges brought by Essex County Council.

In each case it was proven that the defendants – a mum and a dad – were parents of a child of compulsory school age registered at a school who failed to attend regularly.

The first, a mum, failed to ensure her 13-year-old failed to attend school regularly between September and December of last year.

She was fined £660 and ordered to pay costs of £150 and a victim surcharge of £66.

The dad in court failed to ensure his 13-year-old daughter was at school regularly between last September and December.

He was fined £660 and ordered to pay costs of £150 and a victim surcharge of £66, for a total penalty of £876.

Neither defendant was present at the hearings.​

Legal action to enforce school attendance

Local councils and schools can use various legal powers if your child is missing school without a good reason.

They can give you:

a Parenting Order

an Education Supervision Order

a School Attendance Order

a fine (sometimes known as a ‘penalty notice’)

Parenting Order

This means you have to go to parenting classes. You’ll also have to do what the court says to improve your child’s school attendance.

Education Supervision Order

If the council thinks you need support getting your child to go to school but you’re not co-operating, they can apply to a court for an Education Supervision Order.

A supervisor will be appointed to help you get your child into education. The local council can do this instead of prosecuting you, or as well.

School Attendance Order

You’ll get a School Attendance Order if the local council thinks your child is not getting an education.

You have 15 days to provide evidence that you’ve registered your child with the school listed in the order or that you’re giving them home education. If you do not, you could be prosecuted or given a fine.

Fine

Your local council can give each parent a fine of £60, which rises to £120 each if you do not pay within 21 days. If you do not pay the fine after 28 days you may be prosecuted for your child’s absence from school.

Prosecution

You could get a fine of up to £2,500, a community order or a jail sentence up to 3 months. The court also gives you a Parenting Order.