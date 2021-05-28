More than two in five people in Chelmsford have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine, figures reveal.

NHS data shows 61,602 people had received both jabs by May 23 – 43% of those aged 16 and over, based on the latest population estimates from the Office for National Statistics.

Of those to have received both jabs, 54,369 were aged 40 and over – 58% of the age group.

It means 7,233 people aged between 16 and 39 have received both doses.

The NHS vaccine data also reveals variation in coverage between different areas for residents who have received at least one dose.

Across Chelmsford, 75% of those aged 16 and over have received their first jab.

Areas with the highest coverage:

1) Great Leighs and the Walthams, with 86.4% of people aged 16 and over given their first dose

2) Danbury and Bicknacre, 83.5%

3) Rettendon and Runwell, 82%

Areas with the lowest coverage:

1) Central Chelmsford, 55.6%

2) Melbourne, 64.2%

3) Waterhouse Lane and Admirals Park, 65.3%

Across England, 19.4 million people had received a second dose of the jab by May 23 – 43% of the population aged over 16 and over.

That includes 17 million people aged 40 and over – 60% of the age group.

In total, 31.6 million people had received at least one dose of a vaccine by the same date, covering 70% of people over 16.