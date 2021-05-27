A CHELMSFORD farm has donated £25,000 to a wildlife charity after admitting it was abstracting water illegally during a dry spell.

Strutt and Parker (Farms) Limited, of Whitbread Farm Lane, Chatham Green, Chelmsford, was found to be abstracting water outside the terms of their licence in May 2019, just days before the area moved into drought status.

The offence, under the Water Resources Act 1991, came to light following an unannounced inspection of the abstraction point in Landermere Road, Beaumont-cum-Moze, by Environment Agency officers.

Strutt and Parker (Farms) Limited hold a water abstraction licence, which allows water to be abstracted from Beaumont Brook, downstream of Hamford Water, between November 1 and March 31.

Due to the dry weather in 2019, the farm manager applied for an extension to the licence to the end of April, which the Environment Agency granted.

However, during an inspection on May 10, 2019, it was found that water was still being abstracted and an investigation was launched.

The farm manager emailed the Environment Agency to seek a further extension in an attempt to legitimise the unlawful abstraction that had taken place.

The investigation found that 420m3 of water had been abstracted illegally, but no environmental harm was caused.

The company accepted there was a breach of licence but said the farm manager had acted "unacceptably against clear company policy and procedure" and had been sanctioned.

Strutt and Parker (Farms) Ltd offered to make amends via an "enforcement undertaking", which the Environment Agency accepted due to the company's full co-operation with the case, the lack of environmental harm and the measures taken to prevent a recurrence of the incident.

Environment Agency investigating officer, Gavin Senior, said: “Enforcement undertakings allow those who commit offences to stop offending, come into compliance and to take steps to prevent a recurrence.

"When appropriate, they allow a better resolution for the environment than a prosecution and help offenders who are prepared to take responsibility for their actions to put things right voluntarily, in a way that directly benefits the environment and local communities."

The amount donated to Essex Wildlife Trust is said to be one of the largest ever donations in a water resources case.

The money will go towards three projects - wetland restorations at Fobbing Marsh and Blue House Farm, and a nature nursery at Abbots Hall Farm.

The firm has also invested in new software as part of an overhaul of their management system, implemented new weekly report requirement, produced a farm manual and added new staff training and meetings.