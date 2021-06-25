We invite you to enter this wonderful competition to WIN one of the 10 pair of tickets we have to giveaway.
Simply answer a qualifying question at the bottom of this article now
Sample some of the finest food and drink in the local Essex area at the 1st annual Billericay Food & Drink Festival taking place on Sunday 25th July from 11 am to 6 pm at Billericay Town FC, Blunts Wall Road, Billericay Essex CM12 9SA.
There’s space to picnic and eat plus a DJ and the first 100 festival-goers receive a free foodie goodie. You’ll also pick up a FREE raffle ticket on the door to enter to win a £500 luxury hamper of goodies, supporting Billericay Food Bank and British Heart Foundation.
Limited free car parking on the day.
Entry is £5 on the door, under 12s free
For further information, visit The Billericay Food & Drink Festival on FB for updates on the exciting exhibitors, too.
