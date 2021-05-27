ESSEX is finally set to bask in some summer sun over the coming days following an unusually wet and cold month.

The weather forecast for the bank holiday shows temperatures will continue to climb, and could reach the balmy heights of 21c by bank holiday Monday.

Forecasters are predicting a spell of settled and dry weather, with temperatures getting much closer to the average for the time of year.

The warm snap comes just in time for many of us planning on heading outside to make the most of the long weekend, so here is the latest forecast by the Met Office for Essex for the three-day weekend.

Saturday

Much of the county will see periods of sunshine mixed with clouds on the first day of the weekend. Mid Essex will see the most amount of cloud cover.

Temperatures will vary and range between 15c and 18c, with coastal spots likely to be cooler than inland areas.

There is less than a 10 per cent of rain or showers.

Sunday

Things will start to warm up on Sunday, with some areas hitting around 19c/ 20c.

But forecasters say the feels like temperature will be closer to 15c.

Large spells of sunshine are expected in many areas and there is very little chance of rain.

Monday

Monday will be the warmest day of the weekend, with plenty of sunshine forecast again and very little chance of rain or cloud.

A top temperature of 20/ 21c is predicted at the moment, with most areas likely to reach the magic 20c mark at some point.

The warmer weather is expected to last beyond the weekend and into next week, with temperatures set to remain around the 20c mark.

In its long-range forecast up to June 9, the Met Office says: "Warm, settled conditions are likely to persist across many areas during early next week.

"There is the potential for outbreaks of rain to arrive across parts of the northwest on Monday but it is then very uncertain how far south and east more unsettled conditions develop during next week.

"Whilst there is still likely to be a good deal of dry weather, showers, which could be heavy, become more likely across the south and west during the latter part of next week.

"Temperatures most likely remaining around or above average.

"By the end of the period, a northwest-southeast split in conditions becomes more probable; more unsettled and cooler in the northwest, drier and warmer in the southeast."