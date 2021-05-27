Being drunk and disorderly in a public place has landed a man in court.

Edward Lawton, 34, of Carnarvon Road, Southend was accused of being drunk and disorderly in Baddow Road, Chelmsford in August.

When he appeared at Southend Magistrates Court on May 19 he pleaded not guilty to the charge.

But magistrates fined Lawton £440.

As well as this he must pay £400 costs to the Crown Prosecution Service and £44 to fund victim services.

In other news:

Lawton was not present at the court hearing.

Drunk and disorderly behaviour is one of the more minor public order offences comes under the Public Order Act 1986.

However, it is still a criminal offence and can still result in a range of different punishments.

To be found guilty if the offence, you must be drunk, in a public place, and acting in a disorderly manner.

For all the latest Chelmsford news, visit our homepage here

Drunk and disorderly behaviour can lead to a variety of punishments. Some of these can be handed down without charging you and taking you to court.

These include:

An official caution

An on-the-spot fine (fixed penalty notice)

If you are taken to court by the police, there are a number of other, more serious punishments that you could potentially be prosecuted for.

These include one or more of the following:

A conditional discharge

A maximum fine of £1,000

An ASBO (Anti-social behaviour order)

A DBO (Drinking banning order)

Even if you are in receipt of a qualifying benefit you cannot usually get Legal Aid at Court for a drunk and disorderly offence.