Fresh plans to restore a former pub in Chelmsford by turning it into homes have been unveiled.

Mr R Drogman is seeking planning permission to change the use of the Beehive pub in Baddow Road, Great Baddow.

The building has been empty for around seven years and the applicant claims the only way to restore it would be to turn it into housing.

The proposals for the building would see it extended and converted into eight dwellings.

In his application, the applicant says an ‘extensive’ marketing exercise has been carried out to demonstrate the building is no longer able to operate as a pub due to a number of factors.

This includes the lack of outdoor space caused by the sale of garden space for new housing, the amount of competition in the area and the dilapidated state of the building and the high cost of repairs.

The pub has also been placed on the market for a number of years without finding a suitable buyer.

Morrisons had previously planned to install a small supermarket in the building in 2014 but the proposals eventually collapsed.

The applicant says it has now addressed Chelmsford Council’s reasons for refusing a previous application to convert the Beehive into nine homes as it has now demonstrated why the public house can no longer operate as a business.

No objections have been submitted against the proposals so far.

Chelmsford Council will have the final say on the plans.