A driver who hit speeds of 90 miles per hour on the A12 has been fined.

Godswill Chinwo was ordered to pay fines totalling £816 after he was caught breaking the 60 miles per hour speed limit on the A12 in Chelmsford.

The 41-year-old, of Watkins Way in Southend, drove a Renault Trafic van at speeds of 93mph on the dual carriageway at 2.57pm on November 23, 2020.

Chinwo did not attend the hearing at Basildon Magistrates Court.

He was fined £660 for the speeding offence and also ordered to pay a a victim surcharge of £66 and legal costs of £90.

He was also given six points on his licence.

Speeding fines - what's the punishment?

The majority of people speeding will be classed as committing a "minor offence" and will still receive a Fixed Penalty Notice (FPN) of a £100 fine and three points on their licence.

However, you can avoid the points and opt for a speed awareness course if it is offered to you.

Whether you're eligible for an awareness course varies depending on which police force is handling your offence.

According to the National Driver Offender Retraining Scheme, the body that manages speed awareness courses in the UK (with the exception of Scotland), you will only be offered to take the course if: "you haven’t been convicted of any other speeding offences in the past three years."

In some instances, however, the punishment can be more severe and you may be prosecuted in court leading to a significantly higher fine, more points on your licence or even a driving suspension or disqualification.