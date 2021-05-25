Three men were arrested after a group of people were spotted attempting to get a stash of drugs over a prison wall.
Essex Police's Operational Support Group were called to help guards at Chelmsford Prison yesterday (Monday, May 24) amid concerns over the issue.
Officers stopped a car close to the prison following reports people had been trying to throw items over the wall and to inmates.
Three people found inside the vehicle were arrested and quizzed by officers.
They have since been released on conditional bail.
Images of suspected drug wraps were shared by the OSG team via their Twitter page.
Police will continue their investigation into the incident and say they will carry out forensic testing.
