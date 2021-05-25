The Indian Covid variant remains the dominant strain of the virus in Chelmsford, the latest figures show.

The strain made up around two-thirds of all coronavirus cases in the city in the week ending May 15, according to new data published by the Wellcome Sanger Institute.

But that was down from 72 per cent the week before, and only one new case of the strain was identified in the seven days up to May 15.

A total of 16 cases had been identified in Chelmsford in the previous fortnight.

Health experts said the majority of the cases had no obvious link to foreign travel and it was “likely” that the variant was present in the community.

It led to calls for residents throughout Chelmsford to get tested for coronavirus in an effort to stop the variant spreading further.

Basildon is the only other borough or district in Essex which recorded cases of the Indian Covid variant in the week ending May 15.

It comes as the Government has been accused of “incompetence” after advising against all but essential travel in eight areas of England where the Covid variant first identified in India is spreading fastest.

Officials said areas including Bolton, Leicester, Kirklees and the London borough of Hounslow were hardest hit and people there should not meet indoors.

People should avoid travelling into and out of the eight areas, with Bedford, Blackburn with Darwen, Burnley and North Tyneside also on the list.

People in the eight areas should also be tested twice a week, according to the Government advice.

The change to the guidance – which is not law – appears to have been made on Friday without an official announcement, prompting criticism from MPs.