A NATIONAL newspaper has named Chelmsford as one of the top ten cities to visit for culture and outdoor fun across the UK.

The Guardian has featured the city in its top ten list of great British city breaks, published on its website over the weekend.

The article says the city, as well as the surrounding area, has so much for tourists to see and do.

Chelmsford named one of top ten cities for culture and outdoor fun by Guardian

It says: "This may seem an unlikely holiday destination, and the city itself may not detain you long, but there are beaches, ancient woodland, marshes, spectacular gardens and the barges and battle histories of Maldon within half an hour’s drive (or a slightly longer bus ride).

"The Saffron Trail, one of the best long-distance paths across a county rich in them, follows a green, riverside corridor through Chelmsford on its way to Saffron Walden.

"The opening miles, in Southend, run along cliffs above the world’s longest pleasure pier and through seafront gardens.

"Detour for lunch into Leigh-on-Sea, where Osborne’s Seafood Kitchen serves cockles, samphire and seaweed-salted fries (£5) to eat on estuary-side tables (no booking).

"Nearby Two Tree Island is the place to spot wading birds, saltmarsh plants and a wrecked fishing boat/art-installation."

Chelmsford named one of top ten cities for culture and outdoor fun by Guardian

The article also highlights artistic attractions such as Infinity Forest, a tall kaleidoscope of mirrors surrounding a Scots pine sapling, in Danbury country park as well as more less busy countryside walks like Blakes Wood and Danbury Commons.

Great to see #Chelmsford featured in '10 great British city breaks for both culture and outdoor fun' in @guardian https://t.co/bFFwGsw6xJ — Visit Essex (@VisitEssex) May 24, 2021

Read more:

It also highlights RHS Hyde Hall, Hanningfield reservoir and Galleywood Vineyard as must visit attractions in the area surrounding the city.

Chelmsford named one of top ten cities for culture and outdoor fun by Guardian. Picture: Karen Mace

The article adds: "Also south of Chelmsford is the free-to-enter Hylands Estate, with formal flower beds and creeper-covered trellises and paths along the Serpentine Lake into wilder woods and hay fields.

"If it’s tipping down, check out Chelmsford’s free museum.

"Revamped in 2019, it showcases locally made artefacts such as Grayson Perry’s pots and early radio receivers from Marconi’s wireless factory (the first in the world)."

You can read the full article here.