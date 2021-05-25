Coronavirus hotspots map shows all of Chelmsford is now almost 'Covid free'

ALL of Chelmsford is now almost "Covid free", the latest figures show.

No areas of the city appear on the Government's latest hotspots map.

This means each part of the city recorded less than three cases in the week to May 19.

Here is the hotspots map:

According to the latest figures, Chelmsford's average Covid infection rate is 6.2 cases per 100,000 people.

This is because there were just 11 cases recorded in the city during the week to May 20.

The rate has fallen from 10.1 cases per 100,000 people compared with a week earlier.

Yesterday the Government said a further three people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19, bringing the UK total to 127,724.

Separate figures published by the UK’s statistics agencies show there have been 152,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

The Government also said that, as of 9am on Monday, there had been a further 2,439 lab-confirmed cases in the UK.

It brings the total to 4,464,900.

The Government appears likely to miss a target for publishing details of its plans for social distancing and coronavirus status certifications, due to the rise of the Indian variant.

The reviews had been promised by the end of the month, ahead of announcements on whether step four of England’s road map will go ahead on June 21, but the timetable has been slipping in recent days.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “We will do it as soon as possible based on the latest data, which will help inform us what measures we can take around certification.”

The latest data on the Indian variant was needed and “that will allow us to make final decisions” on the issues.

“I think it’s reasonable for a new variant such as this, and the need to gather as much data as possible to inform our decisions, it’s right to take the time to get that information before making those final decisions," the spokesman said.

A decision on whether or not to proceed with step four on June 21 will be taken a week earlier on June 14, as planned.