A woman was reunited with her bike after police were made aware of a group of men walking around with bolt croppers in Chelmsford.

Officers have since made arrests and charged three men in connection with an alleged theft.

They were alerted by the Chelmsford City CCTV control room - said to be one of the most advanced in the country - last week about a group who were acting suspiciously.

It is claimed the group were removing the lock from a bicycle within the city centre using bolt croppers.

Police were able to recover the bike and and arrest three men.

A spokesman added: "The victim uses the bicycle as her only form of transport and she takes her child to school everyday using the bicycle.

"The three individuals detained will now be processed and they can expect to explain the allegation to the court.

"The victim said to us 'I cannot thank you enough. You do not know how much that bicycle means to me!"