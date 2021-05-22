A MASS Covid-19 vaccination centre in Essex will open its doors to walk-in sessions for the first time next week - - as the NHS continues to urge everyone eligible to come forward to have their life-saving jab.

Chelmsford Race Course will be open for two days of walk-in clinics next week for people aged 40 and over to receive their first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

In addition, the walk-in jab centre will be for people aged 50 and over who would like to bring forward their second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine from 12 to eight weeks.

On the advice of the government and Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), people aged 50 and over and the clinically vulnerable are having their second doses brought forward to counter the spread of the new Indian variant.

The drop-in sessions for the AstraZeneca vaccine comes as the biggest and fastest vaccination programme in NHS history continues to roll out.

Chelmsford Racecourse will be open to walk-ins on Tuesday (25 May) and Wednesday (26 May) next week from 10am to 7pm.

The walk-in centre will close once all vaccinations available for the day have been administered.

Everyone turning up for their first dose are asked to bring their NHS number with them, or alternatively a form of ID with proof of their age, for example a driving licence or passport.

Nigel Leonard, executive director of strategy and transformation at EPUT, who is co-ordinating the vaccination centres across Suffolk and North East Essex and Mid and South Essex, said: “We want to ensure no one is left behind and we know some people would like the flexibility to just turn up for their vaccine to fit in with their family and work commitments.

“If you are in either of these of groups either 40 and over or wanting to bring your second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine forward, please come forward to protect yourself, your families and your communities.

"Please dress for the weather, as if we have large take-up people may need to wait for a period of time so we can vaccinate everyone safely while adhering to social distancing rules."