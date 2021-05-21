Ikea has issued an urgent recall on a range of bowls, plates and mugs over fears they could cause burns to owners.

The items being recalled by the Swedish home furniture retailer are from the "Heroisk" and "Talrika" ranges.

The "Heroisk" and "Talrika" ranges have been available to consumers since 2019 and come in a variety of colours including; yellow, green, pink and blue.

They are now subject to a product recall over fears of them breaking and any hot substances being held in the items could cause burns to owners.

There has been 123 reported breakages worldwide, with four leading to injuries.

In total, Ikea in the UK is recalling almost 146,000 items, which cost between £3 and £6 and come in a variety of colours.

In a statement Ikea said: "Ikea has received reports of the plates, bowls and mugs breaking, potentially causing burns due to hot contents.

“The products have been withdrawn from sale and we are now issuing a recall.

“Customers are kindly asked to return them to an IKEA store for a full refund.”

The satement adds: “We apologise for any inconvenience and appreciate your cooperation."

The items being recalled by the Swedish home furniture retailer are from the "Heroisk" and "Talrika" ranges. (Ikea)

Which products have been recalled?

From the “Heroisk” range (all sold in packs of two):

40414140 HEROISK bowl 14 green/yellow

00414142 HEROISK bowl 14 green/yellow

20414141 HEROISK bowl 14 green/yellow

30426860 HEROISK mug 25 cl light red/yellow

10426861 HEROISK mug 25 cl light red/yellow

90426862 HEROISK mug 25 cl light red/yellow

80414143 HEROISK plate w 3 comp 22 light red/green

60414144 HEROISK plate w 3 comp 22 light red/green

30414145 HEROISK plate w 3 comp 22 light red/green

00421411 HEROISK side plate 19 blue/light red

80421412 HEROISK side plate 19 blue/light red

60421413- HEROISK side plate 19 blue/light red

From the “Talrika” range (all sold in packs of four):

80452738 TALRIKA bowl 11 white

60452739 TALRIKA bowl 11 white

70417482 TALRIKA bowl 14 light red

20421108 TALRIKA bowl 14 light red

90417481 TALRIKA deep plate 20 light green

50421121 TALRIKA deep plate 20 light green

30421122 TALRIKA deep plate 20 light green

30417479 TALRIKA mug 25 cl light red

30421117 TALRIKA mug 25 cl light red

421118 TALRIKA mug 25 cl light red

10417480 TALRIKA side plate 19 dark blue

90421119 TALRIKA side plate 19 dark blue

70421120 TALRIKA side plate 19 dark blue

What should I do if I own any of these products?

If you are in possession of any of these products you are urged to stop using them and return them to your nearest Ikea store.

Upon their return you will be issued with a full refund even if you do not have a receipt for the product.

For further information call 0203 645 0010.