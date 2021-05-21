Data shows the Covid infection rates for all parts of Essex in the latest seven day period.

According to Government data the area Basildon had the highest average infection rate, of 12.8 cases per 100,000 people in the week to May 16.

This is because there were 24 cases in the borough during this seven day period.

The rate has increased from 9.1 cases per 100,000 people a week earlier.

It was the highest infection rate in Essex during this week, above second place Epping Forest.

Across the county, five parts of Essex have seen a week-on-week rise in their average infection rate.

The rest have seen their rates drop in seven days.

Brentwood has the lowest infection rate in Essex, at 2.6 cases per 100,000 people.

Here are the latest rates and number of cases for each part of Essex compared with a week earlier:

Basildon - 12.8 (24 cases) - 9.1 (17 cases)

Epping Forest - 11.4 (15 cases) - 9.1 (12 cases)

Uttlesford - 9.9 (9 cases) - 26.3 (24 cases)

Southend-on-Sea - 9.8 (18 cases) -12.0 (22 cases)

Colchester - 8.2 (16 cases) - 18.0 (35 cases)

Maldon - 7.7 (5 cases) - 6.2, (4)

Thurrock - 6.9 (12 cases) - 10.3 (18 cases)

Rochford - 6.9 (6 cases) - 5.7 (5 cases)

Tendring - 6.8 (10 cases) 14.3 (21 cases)

Chelmsford - 6.7 (12 cases) - 14.6 (26 cases)

Braintree - 5.9 (9 cases) - 8.5 (13 cases)

Castle Point - 5.5 (5 cases) - 3.3 (3 cases)

Brentwood - 2.6 (2 cases) - 7.8 (6 cases)

Relatively few areas in Essex are still included on the Government's hotspots map.

The areas in Basildon included on the map are Laindon West & Southfields, Laindon Central and Eversley.

The rest of the area is coloured white on the map, meaning there have been less than three cases during the week to May 15

There is some concern across the UK about the Indian variant of Covid.

Several cases have been identified in Essex, mainly in Chelmsford, where at least seven households have had cases.

One cases has also been confirmed in Colchester by Essex County Council, with another suspected in Southend.