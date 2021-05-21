MORE than a third of people in Chelmsford have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine, figures reveal.

NHS data shows 53,835 people had received both jabs by May 16 – 37 per cent of those aged 16 and over, based on the latest population estimates from the Office for National Statistics.

Of those to have received both jabs, 47,776 were aged 40 and over – 51 per cent of the age group.

It means 6,059 people aged between 16 and 39 have received both doses.

The NHS vaccine data also reveals variation in coverage between different areas for residents who have received at least one dose.

Across Chelmsford, 72 per cent of those aged 16 and over have received their first jab.

These are the areas with the highest coverage:

Great Leighs and the Walthams, with 81.4 per cent of people aged 16 and over given their first dose Danbury and Bicknacre, 80.6 per cent Rettendon and Runwell, 80.1 per cent

These are the areas with the lowest coverage:

Central Chelmsford, 51.8 per cent Melbourne, 62.1 per cent Waterhouse Lane and Admirals Park, 62.3 per cent

Across England, 17.1 million people had received a second dose of the jab by May 16 – 38 per cent of the population aged over 16 and over.

Read more:

That includes 15.1 million people aged 40 and over – 53 per cent of the age group.

In total, 30.4 million people had received at least one dose of a vaccine by the same date, covering 67 per cent of people over 16.

The Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine can be stored in a fridge for up to a month, the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has ruled.

Previous advice was that the vaccine needed to be used within five days of being removed from ultra-low temperature freezers.

It is hoped the change will make storage easier and possible for a wider range of health facilities.

MHRA chief executive Dr June Raine said: “Up until now, the Pfizer vaccine had to be administered within five days of being removed from ultra-low temperature freezers.

“Now that the jab can be stored at normal fridge temperatures for up to 31 days, it can be used in a wider range of healthcare settings, giving patients greater access to the Pfizer vaccine.”