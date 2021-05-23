Chelmsford is a city with a long and fascinating history dating back to the Roman period and rightly has some equally interesting twin towns.

They could be ideal destinations for alternative summer holidays further afield when pandemic restrictions ease.

Town twinning was conceived after the Second World War in 1947 to foster friendship and understanding among different cultures.

Chelmsford is twinned with Annonay, France and Backnag, Germany.

Here is what you should know about these intriguing places:

Annonay, France

Annonay is a commune in the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region of southern France, consisting of Annonay and the hamlets of Vissenty, Chatinais, and Boucieu. Communes are comparable to districts and parishes in the UK.

Like Chelmsford, the town dates back to antiquity with Roman coins and medals found during digging of the Rue Malleval in 1851.

There are even hypotheses that the town name comes from Annoiacum, meaning the domain of “Annonius”, a rich Roman who is believed to have lived there.

Annonay is also classified as a “Historic Aerostation Site”, after the first flight of a balloon inflated by hot air was made by the Montgolfier brothers in Annonay in June 1783

The town has a something for everyone with history, historic stone buildings as well as nearby mountains, perfect spots for hiking, cycling and horse riding.

Read more:

Backnang, Germany

Backnang is a small town 30km northeast of Stuttgart.

On the doorstep of the Franconian Forest town connects modern amenities with stunning mountain views.

The town and surrounding area was the backdrop of the so-called “Goose War” in the early 17th century, when geese, used by poorer people to improve their income were outlawed for causing too much damage to the town’s fields.

Much of the town was rebuilt in the beginning of the 18th century following the Thirty Years’ War, but its cathedral, dating back to 1116 was left intact and still stands to this day.

Backnang hosts the annual Strassenfest - Street Party - in the last weekend of June. The street festival involves sports, cultural clubs and plenty of food and drink.

In a quirky tradition, the festival is opened with canon shots from the city tower and often attracts over 100,000 spectators