The number of school exclusions for sexual misconduct across Essex since 2014 have been revealed.

A Freedom of Information (FOI) request, published on the Essex County Council website, shows the number of pupils who have been excluded for such behaviour throughout the period.

However, there was no available data for 2019-20, with the latter part affected by the Covid pandemic.

Instead, the figures refect the last available five academic years.

Across primary schools, overall there were 20 exclusions - none of which were permanent but instead were for a fixed term.

At the county's special schools there were also no permanent exclusions, but there were ten exclusions for a fixed term.

Across secondary schools there were four permanent exclusions, while overall there were 269 exclusions for a fixed term.

Essex County Council have now broken down how the data is gathered and what help is out there for those affected.

A spokesperson said: “Guidance for harmful sexual behaviour is outlined by the Department For Education (DfE).

“That guidance can be found on the Government website here: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/sexual-violence-and-sexual-harassment-between-children-in-schools-and-colleges

“These figures are supplied to Essex County Council by schools themselves. Alleged victims are encouraged to report incidences to the school or directly to the police.

“Advice and support is available to schools to both implement the guidance and in responding to individual incidences.

"Schools work in accordance with guidance and policies and link with other agencies as appropriate.”

While Essex Police have assured they are working alongside appropriate teams to support victims.

A spokesman said: "We work closely with safeguarding and education teams throughout Essex supporting victims and investigating offences that are reported to us.

"Where young people and children are alleged to have committed sexual offences, we follow guidance from the National Police Chiefs Council to investigate offences while ensuring they are not criminalised unnecessarily.

"We assess each case individually and deal with each young person in the most appropriate way.

"This may include a supportive and educational intervention from social care or the Youth Offending Team, to prevent that behaviour from continuing."