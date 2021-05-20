New axe throwing experience game set to open in Chelmsford next month

A NEW "axe throwing experience" is launching in Chelmsford.

The city is one of the first four locations in the UK where new firm Game of Throwing, an offshoot of the escape room operator Escape, is opening.

Opening on Wednesday, June 2, in Beehive Lane, the new venue will offer groups of adults their own throwing lanes.

Urban axe throwing is a global trend which originated in Toronto, Canada, and is set to take the UK by storm.

Daniel Hill, founder of Game of Throwing, said: “We’re really excited to be opening our first venue in Chelmsford and can’t wait to welcome our first customers.

“Urban axe-throwing experiences are increasingly popular around the world, and we’re delighted to be launching the experience here in the UK.

“Following a year when people have been unable to get together with friends and colleagues, this offers an opportunity to book a fun, safe indoor experience that many people won’t have tried before.

“We look forward to opening our doors to customers and launching more venues across the UK in the months ahead.”

The urban axe throwing experience involves groups of up to six booking their own enclosed and safe throwing lane or lanes, which come with a coach who will teach everyone how to throw an axe safely in a 15-minute training session.

Similar to a darts game, axes are thrown 12ft away from a target board, with different scores awarded for the different rings and the bullseye on the board.

Axes are only ever thrown down empty, enclosed lanes under the watchful eye of an experienced instructor at all times.

Players must be aged 10 and over, wear closed-toe shoes only, and there is no alcohol available at venues.

Groups with ten to 16-year-olds must be accompanied by an adult.

As well as groups of friends, the concept is particularly popular for corporate team-building events.

Prices start from £15 for 10 to 16-year-olds and £20 for adults for 75-minute sessions.

Each location has completed Covid risk assessments and action plans in line with government guidance, with private lanes and social distancing.

Visit www.gameofthrowing.co.uk/game-of-throwing-chelmsford.