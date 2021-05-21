Overnight roadworks are planned at the Army and Navy next week.

On Monday works will take place at the junction from 9pm to 5am.

Lane reductions on approaches and exits to the roundabout will be in place to support these activities.

A spokesman for Essex County Council said: "During this time please take additional care when passing through the area.

"Pedestrian access will not be affected by our working arrangements.

"We anticipate these activities will allow the final stages of the semi-permanent barrier installation to be completed."

County Hall made the decision in September 2019 to permanently close the Army and Navy Flyover after a detailed engineering report revealed new defects in its concrete foundations.

Main works to dismantle and remove the flyover structure, section by section, began in February 2020. These works were completed in April 2020.

Following the removal of the flyover, temporary barriers were put in place.

These are now being replaced with a semi-permanent arrangement of kerbs and safety fencing in the same locations.

The works started in March. A temporary speed limit of 40mph is in force at all times on the outbound stretch of Essex Yeomanry Way, until the works are complete.

Further information can be viewed on one.network.