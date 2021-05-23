AS MANY of us emerge from our homes, some will be beginning to plan more exciting day trips and branching out further afield.

There are many factors which come into play when trying to decide where you want to go – is it pretty? Is there food? Can the children play?

And while it can be difficult to make this decision, the county’s tourism organisation Visit Essex has compiled a list which has a different approach to planning your day out.

The list is made up of the county’s most ‘Instagrammable’ places to get your best snaps at – from castles to the abundance of wildlife.

Colchester Zoo

Colchester Zoo

From children to big kids – who doesn’t love a trip to the zoo? Put your animal photography skills to the test and see if you can capture the perfect shot.

You could try hand-feeding the elephants or giraffes, bringing the perfect opportunity for an up close and personal experience.

Layer Marney Tower

Layer Marney tower

If picturesque views are what you’re after, then England’s tallest tower gatehouse is your spot.

Climb the 99 steps to the top of the tower and you will witness the breathaking views of the River Blackwater and the gardens below.

Visit Essex added: “Its use of glass, patterns in the brickwork and its height give it a sense of grandeur.”

Clayhill Vineyard

Clayhill Vineyard

Tucked away on the south-facing slopes of the Crouch Vale, Clayhill Vineyard offers stunning views of the River Crouch.

When the weather is warm, the river is packed with sailors, kayakers and paddle boarders.

The site offers the chance to enjoy a drink while taking in the views of the glistening river and the vineyard, from the glass terrace or outside seating area.

Hedingham Castle

Hedingham Castle

The 900-year-old Norman keep stands proudly within 160 acres of landscaped gardens and woodland.

Take a trip back in time as you explore the five available floors accessible via a steep staircase.

You won’t want to pass up this opportunity to snap yourself as King or Queen of the castle.

Audley End House and Gardens

Audley End house

This is your chance to capture an image of beautiful ancient architecture and explore what was once one of the largest and most luxuirous houses in Jacobean England.

The idyllic gardens feature a serpentine lake, beautiful plants, and an organic walled kitchen garden, while inside you can admire the impressive great hall, dressing rooms, the library and the 18th Century gothic-style chapel.

East Anglian Railway Museum

East Anglian Railway Museum

Want to immortalise an image of locomotive history while getting close to a wide array of steam trains, vintage carriages and historic Victorian buildings?

Get yourself down to this museum, which is still working to this day, and enjoy a drink and a snack at the Chappel Station Café while you’re at it.