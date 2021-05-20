A team of teachers, governors and parents from a Chelmsford school are taking on a 62-mile race to help build a new sports hall facility.

The team from Bishops’ C of E and RC Primary School in Springfield will be running, walking or cycling their way to the British Library from the school's own library.

Both buildings were designed by the same architect Colin St. John Wilson.

The school, which organised a 62-mile fundraising race to St Augustine's church in Canterbury in 2019, has created a book about the recent lockdown experience which they will take to the British Library as part of the event.

The event is taking place on Friday May 28 with a staggered start to ensure everyone arrives at the destination by 2.30pm, before the British Library closes for the day.

Read more >>> Chelmsford florist launches new subscription service for customers

Greg Waters, headteacher, will be leading a group of cyclists for the event.

He said: "We have outgrown our existing school hall and need a new building that will house improved sports, performing arts and assembly activities.

"To do this, we've had to become quite ambitious with our fundraising efforts and we're exploiting the enthusiasm for sport among our super supportive parent and teacher community.

"We feel privileged to benefit from a library with such prestigious connections and we wanted to recognise that in our latest fundraising plans too.

"The lockdown book is a way of showing our appreciation for the extraordinary efforts of our school community in light of the past year's challenges and it ties in well with our library-to-library race."

Mr Evans, Year 5 teacher at the school, will be running the 35 miles with a group of parents.

He said: "We were so encouraged by the incredible amount of sponsorship we received from the previous 62-mile race and we hope to get just as much support for this event.

"A new sports hall will create so many more opportunities for the children and the school community to access a wider education, particularly in the area of sports and performing arts."

The Bishops’ lockdown book features pictures, poems and memoirs from almost every pupil in the school, and some staff and parents.

This reflection on life during the pandemic will be available to buy following the fundraising race.