Two cluster areas across Chelmsford are now showing as recording new Covid cases over a seven-day period.

It comes as 19 cases were recorded across the area in the week to May 13.

Across Essex the rate of infection is 11.1 cases per 100,000 people with 165 cases in seven days.

In Chelmsford it is now 10.7 cases per 100,000 people.

The two areas with more than three Covid cases are:

Waterhouse Lane & Admirals Park - 3

Chelmer Village - 3

The map only shows clusters when there are at least three confirmed results, with anywhere between zero and two cases showing white in order to "protect the privacy of individuals and prevent disclosure."

The map shows positive cases by 'Middle Super Output Area' - the name the government gives to the break-up of larger towns and groups of neighbouring towns and villages, with groupings covering a greater area than others.

It comes as Essex County Council has confirmed "a small number" of households in Chelmsford have tested positive for the new B.1.617.2 coronavirus variant.

County Hall says it is now working closely with Public Health England district councils and the Essex and Southend Contact Tracing Service.

Director of Public Health at Essex County Council, Dr Mike Gogarty said: “Though the light is at the end of the tunnel with the continued roll-out of the Covid-19 vaccine, the emergence of this new variant proves we can’t let down our guard.

"We need anyone not showing Covid-19 symptoms, particularly those in Chelmsford, to play their part and take a test.

“I would ask that all residents across the county continue to test regularly. Regular self-testing, twice a week, with lateral flow tests can reduce the spread of infection and stop people unknowingly passing on the virus to others.”

Leader of Chelmsford City Council, Stephen Robinson said: “I understand that the news of a variant of concern emerging in Chelmsford is worrying. I have confidence in the recommendations from our Public Health team to address this issue.

“So if you live in the Chelmsford City Council area, please do pick up or order a Lateral Flow test and take it right away.

“If we all work together, continue to follow all the guidelines (including keeping our distance from others) and test and self-isolate where required, we can stop the spread.”