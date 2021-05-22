CHELMSFORD has some of the cleanest restaurants in the UK, according to new analysis.

With hospitality venues across England reopening their doors as lockdown restrictions are eased, there is more choice again about where to eat out.

And in Chelmsford there is a huge range of choice of where to eat.

The city is littered with chain and independent restaurants, cafes and fast-food joints.

One thing you want to make sure of before you eat out, however, is the place you are going to is clean.

Following the lifting of lockdown restrictions, End-of-Tenancy-London.co.uk decided to find out where in the country had the cleanest restaurants.

To do this, the firm analysed food hygiene ratings of restaurants, cages and canteens in major cities across England.

Using the number of venues in total, the firm worked out an average rating.

And according to their analysis, Chelmsford has the fifth cleanest eateries in England.

The city had an average rating of 4.78 out of 5.

McDonald’s is among their highest rated eateries, as well as Costa and Pret A Manger bumping up the scores for cafés in the area.

The city which came top of the list was Carlisle, which had an impressive average food hygiene rating of 4.90 our of 5.

Second was Gloucester, with a score of 4.87 out of 5, third was Worcester, with 4.81 out of 5, and three areas came joint-fourth - Hartlepool, Lincoln, Southampton and Chatham - with scores of 4.80.

Chelmsford restaurants are some of the cleanest in England, new analysis shows

End-of-Tenancy-London.co.uk also analysed the areas with the worst food hygiene scores.

Birmingham came bottom of the list, with an average score of 4.15 out of 5.

Salford was second, with 4.29, and London third, with 4.3.

The firm used Food Standards Agency ratings to aggregate an average score for all of the city boundaries.

The average food hygiene rating out of 5 for each UK city was then ranked from highest to lowest to see which cities are home to the cleanest and dirtiest restaurants.

You can view the food hygiene ratings in your area at https://ratings.food.gov.uk.