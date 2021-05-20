A Chelmsford florist has launched a new subscription service to help make flowers more accessible.

Lula Lula has signed up to the national Bunch Club scheme which aims to educate and share knowledge on bouquets.

Each month, the club will feature a new theme and subscribers will receive a beautiful hand-tied bouquet, including a 'Flower of the Month' information card.

The cards teach the Bunch Club community about a variety of flower featured in their bouquet, from their symbolism and history, to their traditions and uses.

The first subscription package will launch this month teasing inspiration from ‘A Butterfly’s Wing’, to celebrate the joy of the early sunny days of spring.

It features a Butterfly Ranunculus, with wax-like petals, giving an iridescent shine.

Bunch Club aims to take the intimidation factor out of flowers.

Lula Lula is a brand born out of founder, LucyAnn’s, years of experience in the fashion buying industry during which she also freelanced as a florist.

After the pandemic put a stop to her permanent freelance work, bouquet requests kept coming in.

This demand, and passion, led her to launch the brand she had spent a lifetime dreaming about.

LucyAnn said: “Ultimately, Bunch Club will be a place of joy that brings people together.

"The subscription will constantly be pushing the boundaries of creativity in flowers as well as educating people on how to not only care for, but enjoy flowers.

"I endeavour to always source the most interesting, beautiful and unique varieties of flowers and compositions you don't see every day. ”