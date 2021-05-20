AN interactive map shows how many car crimes have been reported across Chelmsford.

As society starts to unlock again, people will start to explore different parts of the county to visit loved ones, have a long-awaited haircut and visit their favourite pub.

But how do you know the safest streets to park in if you're new to an area?

Vehicle crime can be broad, but it is anything from vehicle theft, theft from a vehicle and vandalism.

A tool created by Co-op Insurance, which can be found through this link, has revealed the number of vehicle crimes in any area - and what roads it is happening in the most.

How does it work?

The map uses data published by the Home officer from July to December 2020.

Users can search crime rates in their area by entering a postcode or location into the search bar.

The results are displayed in three coloured circles: red indicates an area that has had six or more incidents, orange shows streets that have seen three to five car crimes and yellow means there have been between zero and two incidents.

A quick look at Chelmsford shows small pockets of one or two incidents spread across the area with more incidents in the city centre.

There were five incidents reported on Marconi Road and three off of Hoffmans Way.

There were also five crimes reported in Langton Avenue.

