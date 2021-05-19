Chelmsford has been ranked among the top UK cities with the biggest influx of people returning to the workplace.

New data has revealed the city topped the list of 15 cities in the country for seeing the most amount of people returning back to their place of work as lockdown restrictions are eased.

Although the city's workplace foot fall is still 40 per cent below pre-pandemic levels, data by Dojo shows that the city is phasing back to work more than any other cities on the list.

The company used Google Map data to analyse and find out what cities have the most people commuting back to work.

Data from January 13 shows Chelmsford had a workplace footfall of -59 per cent.

Fast forward four months and on April 14, this had come down to -40 per cent, an overall footfall increase of 19 per cent.

Southend also ranked in third.

Jon Knott, head of customer insights at Dojo said: "This increased footfall back into city centres will be no-doubt welcomed by small businesses operating in town and city centres that have been forced to close due to lack of footfall.

"Coffee shops and cafes may see some benefit from commuters slowly returning from their homes to their workplaces. Not only are the high street and commercial centres of each city seeing more people return, but also potentially transport stations which are frequented by commuters."