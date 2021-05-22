Despite being under lockdown restrictions, anti-social behaviour continued to be the top reported crime in March 2021.
According to the most recent police.uk data from Essex Police there were a total of 1,619 crimes reported in Chelmsford during March 2021.
Of these 508 were anti social behaviour crimes and 477 violent or sexual offences.
There were also 88 vehicle crimes, 53, drug offences and 51 burglary offences.
A year since the first national lockdown, England was back under lockdown restrictions again this March as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
This map of the area shows you all the burglary crimes which were reported on every street along with each outcome.
It comes as figures showed violent crime has risen in Chelmsford over the last year, despite an overall drop in recorded offences.
Essex Police recorded 6,194 incidents of violent crime in Chelmsford in the 12 months to December, according to the Office for National Statistics.
That was an increase of 3% compared to the previous year.