FOOD hygiene ratings for establishments across Chelmsford have been published by the Food Standards Agency.

Listed below are some of the latest findings of council inspectors, made publicly available.

Thousands of premises across the country are rated by the Food Standards Agency.

These grades are based on the findings of local authority inspectors, who work all-year round.

The hygiene standards found at the time of inspection are then rated on a scale from zero to five.

Five is top of the scale, meaning the hygiene standards are very good and fully comply with regulations.

Zero is at the bottom of the scale, meaning urgent improvement is necessary.

In terms of the latest findings, these premises all have five ratings:

Cheerful Chai, Broomfield

Food Hygiene and Safety - Very Good

Structural Compliance - Very Good

Confidence in Management - High

Marsh Farm Animal Adventure Park

Food Hygiene and Safety - Very Good

Structural Compliance - Good

Confidence in Management - Good

Castle Stores

Food Hygiene and Safety - Very Good

Structural Compliance - Very Good

Confidence in Management - High

Zizzi, Springfield Road

Food Hygiene and Safety - Very Good

Structural Compliance - Very Good

Confidence in Management - High

Ego Restaurants Holding

Food Hygiene and Safety - Very Good

Structural Compliance - Very Good

Confidence in Management - High

The Potting Shed Tea Rooms

Food Hygiene and Safety - Very Good

Structural Compliance - Very Good

Confidence in Management - High