FOOD hygiene ratings for establishments across Chelmsford have been published by the Food Standards Agency.
Listed below are some of the latest findings of council inspectors, made publicly available.
Thousands of premises across the country are rated by the Food Standards Agency.
These grades are based on the findings of local authority inspectors, who work all-year round.
The hygiene standards found at the time of inspection are then rated on a scale from zero to five.
Five is top of the scale, meaning the hygiene standards are very good and fully comply with regulations.
Zero is at the bottom of the scale, meaning urgent improvement is necessary.
In terms of the latest findings, these premises all have five ratings:
Cheerful Chai, Broomfield
Food Hygiene and Safety - Very Good
Structural Compliance - Very Good
Confidence in Management - High
Marsh Farm Animal Adventure Park
Food Hygiene and Safety - Very Good
Structural Compliance - Good
Confidence in Management - Good
Castle Stores
Food Hygiene and Safety - Very Good
Structural Compliance - Very Good
Confidence in Management - High
Zizzi, Springfield Road
Food Hygiene and Safety - Very Good
Structural Compliance - Very Good
Confidence in Management - High
Ego Restaurants Holding
Food Hygiene and Safety - Very Good
Structural Compliance - Very Good
Confidence in Management - High
The Potting Shed Tea Rooms
Food Hygiene and Safety - Very Good
Structural Compliance - Very Good
Confidence in Management - High