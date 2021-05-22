As pubs and restaurants are allowed to reopen inside this week we are taking a look at eateries in Chelmsford and the surrounding area where diners have a good view of the scenery.

Pubs and restaurants have been allowed to serve customers at outdoor tables from April 12.

As of this week, in a further easing of lockdown, customers can eat and drink inside.

Many restaurants have been busy taking bookings for weeks.

The reviews site TripAdvisor has drawn up a list of the 10 best Chelmsford restaurants with a view.

1. Paper Mill Lock Tearooms

2. Pig & Whistle Restaurant

3. Channels Bar & Brasserie

4. The Hare at Roxwell

5. Galvin Green Man

6. The Cuckoo

7. The Restaurant at Pontlands Park

8. Cafe on the Water

9. Horse & Groom

10. The Old Windmill

One reviewer said: "Paper Mill Lock Tearoom is a great place for cake/lunch on the waterside, plenty of seating with umbrellas. Lots to see on the water (wildlife, boats, dogs...etc) - highly recommended."

Another said: "Arrived on a sunny Saturday afternoon and sat outside and enjoyed a drink and the most amazing Victoria sponge cake.

"If the weather is nice it’s gorgeous sitting outside by the canal. Can’t think of anywhere better.

"Staff were all friendly and cheerful and tables were cleared very quickly."