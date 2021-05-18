Residents in Chelmsford have been urged to get a rapid Covid test after cases of the Indian variant were discovered in the city.

Essex County Council has confirmed "a small number" of households in Chelmsford have tested positive for the new B.1.617.2 coronavirus variant.

County Hall says it is now working closely with Public Health England district councils and the Essex and Southend Contact Tracing Service.

Yesterday the council said it was urging people to get a test.

The home self-test LFD test kits can be collected from libraries and pharmacies throughout the area.

They can be ordered on-line from the Government and delivered free to a home address.

Here is where you can pick up a rapid test in the city:

Chelmsford Library - County Hall, CM1 1QH

Today's opening hours are 9am to 5pm.

Boots - 43 High Chelmer, CM1 1DD

Today's opening hours are 8.30am to 6pm.

Paydens - Unit 3&4 Rivermead Gate, CM1 1TR

Today's opening hours are 8.30am to 6.30pm.

Tesco Pharmacy Chelmsford - Springfield Park, CM2 6QT

Today's opening hours are 8am to 8pm.

Boots - 51A Moulsham Street, CM2 0HY

Today's opening hours are 9am to 6.30pm.

Sawyers Car Park - Anglia Ruskin University, CM11SQ

Today's opening hours are 2.30pm to 8pm.

Shantys - 62 Baddow Road, CM2 0DL

Today's opening hours 9am to 6.30pm.

Saifee Healthcare Limited - Unit 1A Crompton Building, CM1 3RW

Today's opening hours are 9am to 6pm.

Boots - 133 Sunrise Avenue, CM1 4JW

Today's opening hours are 9am to 7.30pm.

Tesco Pharmacy - CM2 9XW

Today's opening hours are 6.30am to 10.30pm.

Shadforth Pharmaceuticals Company Ltd - 253 Broomfield Road, CM1 4DP

Today's opening hours are 8.30am to 6.30pm.

Melbourne Pharmacy - 18 Melbourne Parade, CM1 2DW

Today's opening hours 9am to 6pm.

Boots - 10-12 Torquay Road, CM1 6NF

Today's opening hours are 9am to 6pm.

Director of Public Health at Essex County Council, Dr Mike Gogarty said: “Though the light is at the end of the tunnel with the continued roll-out of the Covid-19 vaccine, the emergence of this new variant proves we can’t let down our guard.

"We need anyone not showing Covid-19 symptoms, particularly those in Chelmsford, to play their part and take a test.

“I would ask that all residents across the county continue to test regularly. Regular self-testing, twice a week, with lateral flow tests can reduce the spread of infection and stop people unknowingly passing on the virus to others.”