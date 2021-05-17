People living in Chelmsford have been urged to get a rapid Covid test after a number of cases of the Indian variant were discovered.

Essex County Council has confirmed "a small number" of households in Chelmsford have tested positive for the new B.1.617.2 coronavirus variant.

County Hall says it is now working closely with Public Health England district councils and the Essex and Southend Contact Tracing Service.

This afternoon the council said it was urging people to get a test.

It said: "A small number of Covid-19 cases of concern, thought to have originated in India, have been detected in Chelmsford.

"Targeted PCR testing at locations where these individuals have visited, will take place.

"We’re calling for residents living in the Chelmsford City Council area to do a Lateral Flow Test as soon as possible.

"Residents can collect at home tests kits at their local library or pharmacy or order online.

"There is no cause for alarm and the testing is precautionary, but please continue to stick to the current guidance."

Director of Public Health at Essex County Council, Dr Mike Gogarty said: “Though the light is at the end of the tunnel with the continued roll-out of the Covid-19 vaccine, the emergence of this new variant proves we can’t let down our guard.

"We need anyone not showing Covid-19 symptoms, particularly those in Chelmsford, to play their part and take a test.

“I would ask that all residents across the county continue to test regularly. Regular self-testing, twice a week, with lateral flow tests can reduce the spread of infection and stop people unknowingly passing on the virus to others.”

Cabinet Member for Adult Social Care and Health, Cllr John Spence said: “It will be no great surprise that this variant has emerged somewhere in Essex.

"We all want restrictions to be eased, so we want to nip this in the bud – it is not a cause for huge concern, but it is a cause for caution, and this is precautionary.”

Leader of Chelmsford City Council, Stephen Robinson said: “I understand that the news of a variant of concern emerging in Chelmsford is worrying. I have confidence in the recommendations from our Public Health team to address this issue.

“So if you live in the Chelmsford City Council area, please do pick up or order a Lateral Flow test and take it right away.

“If we all work together, continue to follow all the guidelines (including keeping our distance from others) and test and self-isolate where required, we can stop the spread.”