Part of the A12 at Chelmsford will be closed overnight for three weeks for vital roadworks.

Highways England is shuting the road to allow it to prepare for a road project in 2022.

Next year it will be reconstructing the A12 carriageway between junction 13 Ingatestone and junction 15 Margaretting to replace the concrete road with a flexible asphalt lower-noise road surface.

As preparation for this work, from today, Monday May 17, it will be carrying out ground investigations and carriageway surveys and lighting maintenance.

To minimise the impact on local communities and motorists, the work will be done overnight between 9pm and 5am.

We’ll be closing the #A12 northbound and closing a lane on the #A12 southbound between J12 and J15 from 9pm to 5am from tonight (Mon 17 May) to Mon 24 May (except Sat 22 May). Please use signed diversion. For more info about our works ➡️ https://t.co/K887omy7Wo — Highways England (@HighwaysEAST) May 17, 2021

Highways England will only divert traffic onto local roads where absolutely necessary.

The road closures are as follows:

Full closure of the A12 northbound between junction 12 to junction 15 and a lane closure on the A12 southbound between junction 12 and junction 15 from Monday May 17 to Friday May 21 and from Sunday May 23 to Monday May 24 between 9pm and 5am each night.

Full closure of the A12 southbound between junction 15 and junction 12 from Tuesday May 25 up to and including Thursday May 27 and from Tuesday June 1 up to and including Frida June 4 between 9pm and 5am each night.

The northbound diversion route will be as follows:

Exit at junction 12 and take the diversion by following the B1002 through Mountessing, Heybridge, Ingatestone and Margaretting, before re-joining the A12 northbound at junction 15. It will add 5 to 10 minutes to the usual journey.

The southbound diversion route is:

Exit at junction 15 and take the diversion by following the B1002 through Margaretting, Ingatestone, Heybridge and Mountessing, before re-joining the A12 southbound at junction 12. It will add 5 to 10 minutes to the usual journey.