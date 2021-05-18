A GRIEVING grandmother has supported a petition to raise awareness about knife crime after the death of her grandson.

Liam Taylor, 19, died after sustaining multiple stab wounds in an attack at The Rose and Crown pub in The Green, Writtle, on 31 January last year.

Julie Taylor, owner of the café at St Peter’s Hospital, Maldon, wants to leave a legacy not only for her grandson, but to all the victims of youth violence.

Speaking after the verdicts were announced, Mrs Taylor, said: “The most heart-breaking thing for me is Liam and his mum Michelle were so close.

“He always told her ‘as long we have each other we will always be okay.’

“How can she now ever be okay again? A huge part of her was taken when they took his life. Her world collapsed and part of her died that night.

“Fish, as we called him, wasn’t just a son, he was his mother’s soul mate and best friend, a protective big brother to Lewis and his little sister Lilly.

“He was a loving, kind and caring boy, always smiling, charismatic. Liam loved to listen to Stormzy music as well as out socialising with his friends

“We are haunted by the trauma and violence of Fish’s death and haunted by the birthdays and Christmases we will never share.

“We all loved him in life and in death we love him still. He will never be forgotten. We love you our beautiful angel.”

An image of Liam Taylor with mum Michelle (left) and grandmother Julie

Julie has joined forces with activist Luisa Di Marco to petition the Government to create a day of remembrance for those lost to youth violence.

Luisa, founder of the Keep it 100 Youth CIC, was responsible for the plan to bring the Knife Angel to Chelmsford in September with the support of Chelmsford City Council and Essex Police.

In a statement, she said: “I am asking people across the country to join in their communities on September 25th at sunset to remember the lives lost and ruined in their communities, and support families of those lost to youth violence in their communities to coincide with our families vigil in the presence of The Knife Angel.

“The family of Liam Taylor, and in particular Liam's nan Julie, is joining me in support of this campaign.

“Liam's family have had to endure the pain of loss because of youth violence, and they want to support something that will make a difference to society and feel at least a degree of empowerment by at least having a day where theirs and the many thousands of others affected by the loss of a loved one are officially recognised nationally.”

For details, visit change.org/p/uk-parliament-a-national-day-of-remembrance-for-victims-of-youth-violence.