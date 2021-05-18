Parking bays for electric vehicles could be introduced at streets across Chelmsford.

Essex County Council is looking to provide parking spaces and electric vehicle charge points for the sole use of electric vehicles.

The electric vehicles occupying the spaces must be plugged in to the electric vehicle charge point.

It means any vehicle propelled entirely or partially by electricity and is capable of being charged from an external source.

The roads are:

Broomfield Road

Victoria Road

Waterloo Lane

Coval Lane

Rainsford Road

To make it possible the council is also looking to revoke the existing payment parking options.

The areas would be for electric vehicles only from 8am to 6pm with a maximum stay of four hours. There is no return within two hours.

Between 6pm and 8am it will be solely for electric vehicles but with no maximum stay.

Broomfield Road: West side located outside the Remus Management Office and opposite the Hyatt Hotel. Approximately 39 metres from the junction with Parkway/A1060 for approximately 10 metres in a south westerly direction.

Victoria Road: North side located opposite the Premier Inn, on the northern side of Victoria Road Approximately 136 metres of the junction with Duke Street for a distance of approximately 10 metres in a north easterly direction.

Waterloo Lane: South side located opposite Aquilla House. Located approximately 103 metres from the junction with New Street, in an easterly direction for approximately 10 metres.

Coval Lane: West side located outside Halford House and opposite the Citizens Advice Building. Located Approximately 23.5 metres from the junction with Duke Street, in a southerly direction for approximately 10 metres.

Rainsford Road: South side located Approximately 18.5 metres from the middle of the junction with Wicks place in an easterly direction for approximately 10 metres

A report said: "Essex County Council has secured funding from The Office For Low Emission Vehicles and the contractor to deliver these improvements, and in line with the aims of Essex County Council to cut emissions and promote sustainable transport, it is proposed that the parking bays listed above are restricted as electric vehicles only.

"This will ensure that the electric vehicle charge points are accessible to electric vehicle drivers. The proposed time restrictions will also ensure that electric vehicles will be able to get a sufficient charge, while not occupying the parking bay for more than required."