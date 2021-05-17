ENHANCED contract tracing and testing is being rolled out in Chelmsford to combat the spread of the Indian Covid variant.

Essex County Council has confirmed "a small number" of households in Chelmsford have tested positive for the new B.1.617.2 coronavirus variant.

County Hall says it is now working closely with Public Health England district councils and the Essex and Southend Contact Tracing Service.

A spokesman said: "We are aware of a small number of households in Chelmsford that have tested positive with the Indian Variant of the virus that causes Covid-19.

“In response, we are working closely in partnership with Public Health England, our district council partners and Essex and Southend Contact Tracing Service.

“Enhanced contract tracing and testing is being rolled out within the identified community to prevent any further potential spread.

"Local residents will be contacted if they are required to take further action.

“It is vital that everyone, regardless of where they live in Essex, continues to be vigilant and strictly follow the Covid-19 guidance around hands, face, space.

“People may wish to get tested using the Lateral Flow Device (LFD) tests freely available at libraries and pharmacies before meeting indoors with friends and loved ones.

"This will help protect you and them, from any risk posed by the virus.

"This is more important than ever given the presence of the Indian Variant in the country.”

County Hall has also confirmed today that a single case of the variant has been found in Colchester.

It was linked to travel from India and all necessary self-isolation and contract tracing has been completed.

A spokesman said: "A single positive case of the Indian Variant Covid-19 strain was detected in Colchester.

“This one case was linked to travel from India and all the necessary self-isolation and contact tracing has been completed, swiftly and successfully containing the case.”

The B.1.617.2 coronavirus variant is believed to be more transmissible.

Its emergence in the UK has led to calls from some scientists to delay the relaxation of lockdown restrictions.