A burglar has been sentenced to seven years in jail after carrying out eight burglaries and trying to escape police during a 100mph pursuit.

Brett Parker stole eight cars during eight burglaries carried out between January 31 and March 5 this year.

The 25-year-old, of Blackborne Road, in Dagenham, targeted three homes in Chelmsford and five homes in Braintree.

In total, he stole a Mercedes, a Renault Capture, an Audi AS, an Audi A1, a Nissan Qashqai, a Kia Proceed, a Toyota AYGO and a Volvo V60.

Parker was caught on dashcam footage which was installed in the Toyota and was positively identified by officers and on March 5 he was arrested following a pursuit after he was spotted behind the wheel of a Mercedes in Romford.

The vehicle was being driven at speeds of more than 100mph.

He was charged with conspiracy to commit burglary and driving dangerously.

On Monday, he was sentenced to six years imprisonment for the burglary offences and one year for the dangerous driving offence. The sentences will run concurrently.

He was also disqualified from driving for three years and six months and he will have to take a new driving test before getting back behind the wheel.

Detective Constable Gemma White, who led the investigation into Parker’s crimes, said: “Parker has received a sentence which is proportionate to his crimes.

“Burglary is one of Essex Police’s priority areas. This crime type has a significant impact on the wellbeing and safety of our victims whose homes are broken into and we work tirelessly to get justice for victims.

“In this case, we were able to recover five of the eight stolen cars and return them to their owners.”