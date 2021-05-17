THERE are delays and cancellations on the trains this morning after a vehicle crashed into a bridge.
Greater Anglia says some services running through Chelmsford may be cancelled or revised this morning due to the incident.
A spokesman said: "Due to a vehicle striking a bridge in the Chelmsford area services are being disrupted.
"Currently we are unable to run trains over the bridge, until the bridge has been examined.
"Network Rail engineers are on route to the location."
Disruption is expected until at least 10am this morning.
Services at Colchester are also affected by the incident.
07:36 London Liverpool Street to Colchester Town will be terminated at Colchester.— GA Mainline (@ga_mainline) May 17, 2021
It will no longer call at Colchester Town.
It has been delayed at Chelmsford and is now 24 minutes late.
This is due to a vehicle striking a bridge.
For update or to find out more, visit the Greater Anglia website here.