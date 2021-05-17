KIND-hearted ambulance service staff took time out from their time off to help ease a little boy who is fighting a rare form of cancer's anxiety before his latest hospital treatment.

East of England Ambulance Trust paramedic Darren Jensen and senior emergency medical technician Lloyd Shorting came in on a rest day to collect a vehicle before visiting Ellis Wild at his home in Writtle.

During the day they showed Ellis, who is battling stage four neuroblastoma, the equipment and ambulance - giving him a certificate of bravery as well as a raft of gifts donated by colleagues.

The surprise visit came just before Ellis started his latest course of treatment at Great Ormond Street Hospital.

Altogether, his treatment is expected to last about 18 months.

Ellis’ parents Tracy and Amy said: “We’d like to thank both Darren and Lloyd for arranging this special visit.

"Ellis had an amazing time and spent the afternoon afterwards wrapping us all up in bandages. He honestly hasn’t stopped talking about it and went to bed that night saying he’d had the best day.

“The experience will definitely help ease Ellis’ anxiety around medical professionals.”

Neuroblastoma is a rare form of cancer which affects about 100 children in the UK each year.

Darren said: “I heard about Ellis a few months ago.

"I knew that he had been very brave, but was also worried about his upcoming treatment.

“We wanted to do what we could to help that anxiety so arranged the visit so that he could see the ambulance and some of the equipment we use.

“It truly was a lot of fun, and Ellis’ parents went on to say that he had a fantastic day and that he will be talking about it for a long time to come.”

For more information about neuroblastoma or support research into the illness, visit www.neuroblastoma.org.uk.