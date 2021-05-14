From Monday, pubs and other hospitality venues will be able to open their indoor areas to the public.

Many people are excited to finally get back inside a pub, away from the elements and the chilly British weather.

We are spoilt for choice when it comes to fantastic pub in Chelmsford and it can be difficult to decide which pub to book or visit in the coming weeks.

Using TripAdvisor reviews, we have tracked down 5 of the best reviewed pubs.

These pubs are either open right now or will be from May 17 as restrictions continue to ease as planned.

1. The Bootmaker, Moulsham Street

Rating: 4.5 based on 109 reviews

The bar has been open for outdoor visits since April 12.

From Monday, customers will be allowed inside.

The pub is known for serving great food and drink - while also looking after dogs too.

One customer wrote after visiting: "We weren't expecting this to be dog friendly from outside and actually stumbled upon it - they were so accommodating and straight away gave us a water bowl and showered our dog with attention and treats!

"They even sell puppicinos (cream dessert) for dogs! The human food was also very nice and they had a good range on the menu.

"They are taking covid restrictions seriously too which was comforting."

2. The Cricketers Public House, Moulsham Street

Rating: 4.5 based on 23 Google reviews

Reopened on April 15. Customers can sit inside from Monday.

One customer wrote: "Popped in for a Sunday lunch. Reasonably priced and quality. Service was good too. Will definitely be eating here again."

And another said: "Recently started serving food again following the Covid-19 lock down.

"They have introduced a Friday Pizza Night. OMG, brilliant pizza's and i'll even say they are better than most I have tried in the town center, but half the price here.

"Great atmosphere also considering the current climate. Will definitely make this a regular Friday night attendance, with a couple of draft beers too, obviously."

3. Rose and Crown Pub, The Green, Writtle

Rating: 4 based on 106 Google reviews

Opened again on April 30 and people can sit inside from Monday.

One happy customer said: "We had a takeaway roast this Sunday just gone. Ellie was so helpful and friendly on the phone. Easy pickup.

"Husband had the mixed roast, beef, pork and chicken, all cooked really well and tender, I had the lamb, delicious!

"Both had plenty of gravy, well cooked veggies (carrots, savoy cabbage and broccoli) a good sized Yorkshire pudding each & the roast potatoes....omg they were amazing!

"A side of cauliflower cheese and a couple of pigs in blankets, yum!!! Will be back for another."

4. O'Connors Irish Pub, Hall Street

Rating: 4 based on 24 Google reviews

Has been open since April 12.

Customers will be able to sit inside from Monday.

Following a visit to the pub, one customer wrote: "I treat myself occasionally by popping into O’Connors.

"It has a really nice old world vibe while still being very clean and modern.

"There is a wide selection of beers and spirits plus a nice courtyard outback with plenty of seating."

5. The Flyer, Dickens Place

Rating: 3.5 based on 93 Google reviews

The pub has not been open yet since lockdown.

A message to customers this week said: "We’re making a come back on the 17th May.

"Pub lunches, date nights and after work drinks, it’s been a year of lost moments. So, say goodbye to the video calls, catch up TV and loungewear.

"Dig out those glad rags because it’s nearly time to raise a glass, together at last!"

One reviewer said: "Needed cheering up following some bad news.

"Just what I needed.

"Good food and service.

"Looking forward to my next visit."