THE roads where the new e-scooters are being ridden most in Chelmsford have been revealed by the firm behind the trial.

Spin, the micromobility unit of Ford Motor Company, has been running the trials as part of Essex County Council’s Safer Greener Healthier campaign.

In just five months since the first trial launched in Basildon, more than 100,000 journeys have been completed on the e-scooters.

A whopping 21,018 of these were in Chelmsford.

And the team at Spin has also revealed the roads in Chelmsford where the scooters are being used the most.

The busiest roads for e-scooter journeys in the town are - Duke Street, New Street and Riverside cycle lane in Central Park.

Trials are now running in Basildon, Colchester and Clacton with a slightly different scheme, called Spin+ also running in Brentwood and Braintree.

To meet increasing demand there are currently more than 500 free-floating e-scooters in operation in Essex, which means they can be parked in most places.

Here are the number of journeys taken so far during the trial in each area:

Basildon - 46,600

Colchester - 27,500

Clacton - 6,900

After reaching the 100,000 rides milestone, Steve Pyer, UK Country Manager at Spin said, “The pace of e-scooter adoption in Essex represents an exciting shift to more sustainable transport in line with the council’s Safer Greener Healthier campaign.

"Now that lockdown restrictions are easing, we’re seeing more people use our e-scooters for short journeys to get them to key destinations across the region and reduce the number of short car journeys across Essex.

"Safety remains our top priority and we’re continuing to educate riders and the wider community about how to ride and park our free-floating e-scooters safely.

"We do this through a wide range of activities including digital campaigns, in-app notifications, in-person training events, free helmet giveaways.

"As well as partnerships with London Vision, the sight-loss charity, RoSPA, the road safety organisation and the Sensory Action Alliance, supporting those with sight or hearing loss.”