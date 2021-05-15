CINEMAS are finally re-opening next week, and we're all really looking forward to crunching through some popcorn during your favourite film.
Several venues across the county are ready to switch on their screens next week, and we've compiled a list of where you could watch a showing.
Odeon, Cineworld, and Everyman cinemas are all preparing to open, as the Government eases yet more restrictions from May 17.
Here's a list of the cinemas opening, and the dates their doors are welcoming customers back:
- Odeon – London Road, Southend - May 17
- Cineworld – Festival Leisure Park, Basildon - May 19
- Vue, Lakeside - May 17
- Odeon – Head Street, Colchester - May 17
- Odeon – Kings Head Walk, Chelmsford - May 17
- Everyman – Bond Street, Chelmsford - May 17
- Cineworld – Freeport Leisure, Braintree - May 19