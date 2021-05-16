Think you know all there is to know about Chelmsford?
Here are eight things about our city you may not know.
From its film and TV connections to being the birthplace of radio these are some interesting facts.
- Chelmsford was once considered the capital of England (well, at least for a few days!). It is thought it was the capital for five days back in 1381 when Richard II came to the city to put down the peasants revolt.
- Iconic Scottish king, Robert the Bruce, may be one of the city’s most famous inhabitants. Historians have claimed that he was born at Montpelier’s Farm in Writtle, near Chelmsford, in 1274
- The Tudor Palace of Beaulieu, now home to New Hall, was acquired by King Henry VIII in 1517. Henry VIII’s Royal Arms can be seen in the Chapel at New Hall. After Henry, New Hall became home to Mary Tudor, before being granted to the Earl of Sussex by Elizabeth I.
- The Forth Protocol and Porridge both had scenes filmed in Chelmsford
- Hylands House was the backdrop for some scenes in The Crown. Season three sees the Grade II listed building doubled up as the White House
- Danbury Common, near Chelmsford, is home to the country’s largest adder population
- Chelmsford is known as the birthplace of radio thanks to Guglielmo Marconi who opened the world's first wireless factory here in 1899.
- The city is also the home of West Ham legend Sir Geoff Hurst. Sir Geoff is only man to ever score a hat-trick in the football World Cup final.