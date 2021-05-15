Do you know your Chelmsford celebrities?

Our city is the birth place of a number of big names from TV stars to artists and musicians.

Test your knowledge with the list below.

Tom Payne

The actor who first appeared in BBC's Waterloo Road, plating sixth former Brett Aspinall, has been appearing on our TV's since.

He is fan favourite in The Walking Dead series for his role as Paul 'Jesus' Rovia has had many people swooning over his portrayal of the comic character. Now he is part of the main cast of the Fox production Prodigal Son.

Grayson Perry

The artist, who's work is currently being displayed at the Chelmsford Museum, is winner of the Turner Prize in 2003.

Known for his work in Fine Art, Perry depicts classical forms on vases and decorates them in bright colours. Not only working in ceramics through, Perry also worked in printmaking, drawing, embroidery and other textile work.

Alex Dowsett

Also known as 'The Tiger', Dowsett is a professional road racing cyclist who currently rides for UCI WorldTeam Isreal Start-Up Nation and has two goal medals.

Back in 2015, Dowsett broke the track cycling would hour record by 446 metres.

His career started at the Maldon and District Cycling Club in Chelmsford.

Joe Thomas

Best known as Simon from The Inbetweeners or Kingsley from Fresh Meat, this actor is a household name for anyone who has teenagers in the late 00s.

The 37-year-old actor who was born in Chelmsford went on to study at Pembroke College, Cambridge.

Penny Lancaster

The model and photographer was the 2002 face for the designer lingerie brand Ultimo and a 2007 Strictly Come Dancing contestant.

As well as this, Lancaster was named as an occasional panellist on the lunchtime chat show Loose Women in 2014.

Also, she's married to Sir Rod Stewart.

Harry Judd

McFly drummer and 2011 Strictly Come Dancing winner, Judd's first appearance was in Busted's music video for "Crashed the Wedding," after this he joined auditions to be in McFly.

Judd has done some acting during the first years in the band, this includes a guest-star role in Casualty, teen comedy film Just my Luck and even Doctor Who.

Felix

Born Francis Wright, he is a British producer and DJ, best known for his number one track "Don't You Want Me" and his underground house project "The Party Crashers."

"Don't You Want Me" has been sampled by many artists, including Snoop Dogg and David Guetta.