The best and worst parcel delivery services in the UK have been revealed.

Which? shared the results of its latest poll, which asked those who have used specific couriers to rate their experience.

The poll ran between March and August of last year and asked users how satisfied they were with the courier that delivered their most recent order, excluding groceries.

In the survey, 13,226 people voted and participants rated couriers on delivery time slots, communication, where parcels are left and social distancing measures by the delivery driver.

Parcels at an Amazon factory in the UK. The firm had the most satisfied customers for time slots and communication

DPD and Amazon had the most satisfied customers for time slots and communication.

Royal Mail scored highly for where parcels are left, while UPS had the lowest satisfaction scores across all categories.

​Here is a full breakdown of the results:

DPD topped the list with a satisfaction score of 82 per cent.

Amazon came in second with 78 per cent and DHL in third with 75 per cent.

UPS has the worst score with 56 per cent.

Again, DPD came out on top for communication with customers, with a satisfaction score of 86 per cent.

In second was Amazon with 85 per cent and in third DHL with 80 per cent.

UPS has the lowest satisfaction score again with 62 per cent.

When asked about how happy people were with where the parcel was left, Royal Mail came out on top with a score of 93 per cent.

Amazon was ranked second with 92 per cent and DPD in third with 91 per cent.

UPS scored 80 per cent.

A similar poll run earlier this year by MoneySavingExpert found DPD Local ranked as the best delivery firm for the first time.

Parcels at a Hermes depot in Yorkshire

Previous poll winner DPD dropped to second place.

In third place came Amazon Logistics followed by Royal Mail in fourth.​

Royal Mail received 49 percent "great" votes, 36 percent of participants thought the service was "ok" while 15 percent thought the service was ‘poor’.

This compares to DPD Local who received 71 percent of "great" votes and just 10 percent of "poor".

What did the firms say?

We contacted all the firms in the list.

Kerry-Anne Lawlor, UK Director for Amazon Logistics, said: “Every day at Amazon, incredible employees and independent delivery partners come together to provide fast, reliable and safe delivery for our customers, and we are delighted to be recognised in this survey.”

A spokesman for DPD told us: "It has certainly been a challenging period, but the whole delivery sector has done an incredible job over the last 12 months.

"We adapted all our processes to be Covid safe, focused on helping businesses adapt and keep going and played our part in helping to keep families safe at home during the pandemic.

"All at a time when we had up to 50 per cent more parcels to deliver every day.

"It has been a unique challenge, but clearly from these results, our teams have performed very well.

Record numbers of people have been shopping online during the coronavirus pandemic

"Communication is key and all DPD customers are informed in advance of their exact one hour delivery slot and are kept informed all the way.

"But we also now have almost 10 million people using the Your DPD app, which gives them even greater control over every delivery and more information at every step."

Yodel declined to comment.